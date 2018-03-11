

CTV London





Elgin OPP have identified a man pulled from Lake Erie this weekend.

The OPP Underwater Search and Recovery Unit located the body of a man who had gone missing Friday around 5:46 p.m. after entering the water at the Port Stanley pier.

The man was last seen in the water approximately 30 meters east of the lighthouse.

Search and recovery officers began the search Saturday and found him about 6:15 p.m.

He has been identified as David Hayes, 39, of London who went missing earlier in the week.

Foul play is not suspected.