

CTV London





Perth County OPP are releasing details of the age and gender of baby in a death investigation.

The deceased has been identified as a three-week-old girl.

The crime unit and criminal investigation branch continue to assist the Office of the Chief Coroner with the investigation of her sudden death, which took place on Sunday in the Township of Perth South.

A post-mortem examination was completed at London Health Sciences Centre-University Hospital on Monday.

Foul play is not suspected at this point in the investigation.

"On behalf of the members of the Perth County OPP, I extend our sincere condolences to the family during this extremely difficult time," says Insp. Rob Scott, Detachment Commander.