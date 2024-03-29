OPP hoping to identify suspect in St. Patrick’s Day sex assault investigation
Provincial police officers are asking for the public’s help in a sexual assault investigation in Tillsonburg, Ont.
The Oxford OPP Detachment was notified of a sexual assault that occurred at a St. Patrick's Day Party on Saturday March 16, 2024. The assault allegedly occurred sometime between 7 p.m., and 9:30 p.m., at a licensed establishment on Durham Street.
There are currently no suspect descriptors. OPP will provide updates as they become available.
Police are asking that if anyone knows anything about this incident to please contact the Oxford OPP at 1-888-310-1122 or *677 via cell phone.
Should you wish to remain anonymous, you may call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or submit an online tip at www.oxfordcrimestoppers.com where you may be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2000.
