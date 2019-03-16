

The Canadian Press





An 18-year-old Oshawa woman has been charged with abduction after police allege she took her infant daughter away from the child's legal guardians.

Durham regional police say they received a call Friday afternoon about an alleged parental abduction.

They say the woman took the nine-month-old girl from her legal guardians and fled toward the London area.

Provincial police located the vehicle near Woodstock and the girl was returned to her guardians in good health.