LONDON, ONT -- Provincial police in Norfolk County are looking for information in a stolen pickup case that left the vehicle charred from fire.

Saturday morning police received a report of a stolen pickup truck from an address on Church Street East in Delhi.

The stolen truck was a red 2009 Dodge Ram.

It was later found in Oxford County, but it had been destroyed by fire.

Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 1-888-310-1122.