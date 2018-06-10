Featured
OPP cruiser and motorcycle collide, SIU investigating
CTV London
Published Sunday, June 10, 2018 11:28AM EDT
The province's Special Investigations Unit has been called after an OPP cruiser and a motorcycle collided with each other.
The crash happened just before 10 p.m. Saturday at the intersection of Bruce County Road 3 and Bruce County Road 2 in Brant Township.
Both the motorcycle operator and the officer were taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.