MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- A Good Samaritan has foiled a pair of alleged porch pirates in Simcoe, Ont.

Norfolk County OPP are praising the quick actions of a Good Samaritan who called police when they reported seeing parcels being stolen from a neighbour's front porch.

Detachment Commander Insp. Rob Scott, said in a statement, "The OPP would like to take this opportunity to thank the Good Samaritan for their quick thinking actions by immediately calling the police. As a result of that phone call, officers were able to locate both individuals and take them into custody and recover the stolen items."

Officers were called to a home on Metcalfe Street North in Simcoe shortly after 1 p.m. Saturday to investigate a theft.

Two people were quickly located by police and taken into custody at a Queensway East address and the stolen items recovered and returned to their owner.

As a result, a 37-year-old Norfolk County woman has been charged with theft under $5,000, failure to comply with probation order and failure to comply with release order.

A 36-year-old man also of Norfolk County has been charged with possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000 and failing to comply with probation order.

Both are scheduled to appear in court in Simcoe at a later date.