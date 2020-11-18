LONDON, ONT -- All Sarah Hamby wants for her birthday are cards and well wishes as the 11-year-old battles cancer for the fifth time in her life.

With her birthday approaching in December Constable Ed Sanchuk with Norfolk Provincial Police heard of Sarah’s story and decided he could help her get what she wants.

Sarah is from Beeton Ont. a small between Toronto and Barrie, however she has spent most of her life in and out of hospital and currently she is being treated at Sick Kids in Toronto.

She has leukemia, something she has now had to battle five times before even reaching her twelfth birthday.

She was first diagnosed when she was three years old, and first relapsed at the age of seven.

On Oct. 29, her family received the news that she had relapsed once again and was admitted for treatment six days later.

Sanchuk put the call out for cards on the OPP West Region twitter page and plans to deliver the cards to Sarah.

This is 11 yr old Sarah, who is battling #Cancer for the 5th time! This brave young lady turns 12 on Dec 5 and would love some birthday cards to cheer her up. If you can #help, cards can be sent to: #HappyBirthday Sarah c/o 548 Queensway West, Simcoe, ON, N3Y4T2 #OPP #NorfolkOPP pic.twitter.com/CNXnjYJs4k — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) November 16, 2020

His initial tweet on Monday gained a lot of attention as people retweeted or responded with well wishes for Sarah.

She turns 12 on Dec. 5 and anyone wishing to send a card can do so by mailing one to Norfolk OPP at 548 Queensway West, Simcoe, ON, N3Y4T2.

Friends of the family have also set up a GoFundMe page to support the family during her treatment.

With reporting from CTV's Celine Zadorsky.