OPP close the area of Broadway Street in Wyoming due to a collision, Monday morning

OPP in Lambton County have closed off Broadway Street in Wyoming due to collision (Brent Lale, CTV News London) OPP in Lambton County have closed off Broadway Street in Wyoming due to collision (Brent Lale, CTV News London)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Hurricane Ida traps Louisianans, leaves the grid a shambles

Rescue workers set out in hundreds of boats and helicopters to reach people trapped by floodwaters and utility crews mobilized Monday after a furious Hurricane Ida swamped the Louisiana coast and shattered a large swath of the state's electrical grid in the sweltering, late-summer heat.

Traffic diverts around downed power lines Monday, Aug. 30, 2021, in Metairie, La. (AP Photo/Steve Helber)

Rockets fired at Kabul airport but U.S. flights continue

Rocket fire apparently targeting Kabul's international airport struck a nearby neighborhood on Monday, the eve of the deadline for U.S. troops to withdraw from Afghanistan after 20 years of war. The Islamic State group claimed the attack, and there were no immediate reports of casualties.

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver Island