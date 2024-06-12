OPP close road near Milverton for structure fire

LONDON
London

    Few details are known at this time, but OPP have closed a road north of Milverton for a structure fire.

    Police say Line 67 between Perth Line 131 and Road 136 is shut down.

    Motorists should avoid the area.

    More to come

