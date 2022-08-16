OPP close intersection near Teeswater, Ont. after Tuesday morning crash

Provincial police have shut down an intersection just north of Teeswater following a collision Tuesday morning.

Few details have been released but the crash happened around 7:15 a.m. on Bruce Road 4 and Concession Road 10.

Road 4 is closed between Concession Road 8 and Concession Road 12 while Concession Road 10 is shut down from Sideroad 20B and Sideroad 10B for the investigation.

Motorists should avoid the area.

(More to come)