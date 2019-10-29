Featured
OPP close Highway 4 south of Exeter following fatal crash
A fatal crash on Highway 4 south of Exeter Ont. on Tuesday, Oct. 29, 2019. (Gerry Dewan/CTV London)
Published Tuesday, October 29, 2019 8:02AM EDT
Last Updated Tuesday, October 29, 2019 9:56AM EDT
LONDON, Ont. -- Provincial police have closed down Highway 4 following an early morning head-on collision south of Exeter.
The two-vehicle crash happened shortly after 6:30 a.m. Tuesday just outside of Centralia.
The driver of one vehicle was pronounced deceased at the scene. There is no word on other occupants or those in the second vehicle.
The collision has resulted in the highway being shut down north and southbound between Mount Carmel Drive and Whalen Line.
It's unclear when it might reopen and motorists are asked to avoid the area.
Witnesses are urged to contact Huron County OPP.