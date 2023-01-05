OPP clock driver travelling 177 km/h on Highway 6
A driver will be without a licence for the next month after OPP caught them allegedly stunt driving over the holidays in Bruce County, according to OPP.
In a tweet from OPP West Region, just after 1:15 p.m. on Dec. 29, a Grey Bruce OPP officer was out conducting a patrol on Highway 6 in Northern Bruce Peninsula when they stopped a vehicle for stunt driving.
It is not known what the posted speed limit in the area was, but police said the driver was clocked in at 177 km/h.
As a result, the vehicle was impounded for 14 days, the driver had their licence was suspended for 30 days, and they have an upcoming court date.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
EXCLUSIVE | Morneau thinks feds 'probably' spent too much on COVID aid, 'worried' about 2023 recession
Former federal finance minister Bill Morneau says he thinks Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the Liberal government he used to be a part of 'probably' spent too much on COVID-19 stimulus. Now, in an exclusive interview with CTV News' Chief Political Correspondent Vassy Kapelos he says he is 'worried' about the potential for a recession this year.
Canadian government tells travellers in Mexico to shelter in place due to violence
The federal government advised Canadians in Mexico to limit their movements and shelter in place due to violence in the western part of the country.
Canada clinches 20th world junior gold medal with Guenther's OT winner
Dylan Guenther scored his second goal of the night at 6:22 of overtime as Canada survived a blown 2-0 lead in the third period to defeat Czechia 3-2 in the final of the world junior hockey championship Thursday.
Putin-ordered truce in Ukraine is uncertain amid suspicion of motives
The impact of Russian President Vladimir Putin's order for his forces in Ukraine to observe a unilateral, 36-hour ceasefire was in doubt Friday after Kyiv officials dismissed the move as a ploy but didn't clarify whether Ukrainian troops would follow suit.
Higher risk of withdrawal syndrome linked to some common antidepressants, study finds
New research has found that some common antidepressant medications have a higher risk of causing distressing and sometimes disabling withdrawal symptoms when patients try to stop taking them.
Ontario man sues estate of former Winnipeg hockey coach accused of sexual assaults
WARNING: Some of the details in this story may be disturbing. An Ontario man is suing the estate of a former Winnipeg hockey coach who he alleges repeatedly sexually assaulted him when he was a teenager in the 1990s.
Flexible workplaces with work-life balance 'win-win' for workers, employers: study
A new study on work-life balance says flexible schedules and shorter work weeks can lead to more productive, healthy and loyal workers.
Damar Hamlin asked who won Bills-Bengals when he woke up
Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin's has begun to communicate in writing with his family and others who have been at his bedside since he went into cardiac arrest Monday -- and his first question was 'Did we win?' his doctors said Thursday.
When does it become socially unacceptable to wish someone Happy New Year? Etiquette experts weigh in
Canadian etiquette experts explain best practices for the best time to stop wishing people a happy new year and share other social tips for 2023
Kitchener
-
Man assaults two officers during arrest for Cambridge break-in: police
Two Waterloo regional police officers sustained injuries while attempting to arrest a man in connection to a Cambridge break in.
-
Home sale prices in Waterloo region slump to lowest point in two years as sales slow
The president of the Waterloo Region Association of Realtors (WRAR) calls it the “end of a turbulent year for home sales in Waterloo region.”
-
Families picking up the pieces after more than 60 headstones vandalized at Mitchell, Ont. cemetery
Dozens of headstones in a Mitchell, Ont. cemetery were damaged, leaving families heartbroken.
Windsor
-
Driver sentenced in fatal crash, likely to be deported after release
A 28-year-old man who previously pleaded guilty in connection with a triple-fatal crash will spend two years in jail and be banned from driving for 10 years, following a sentence from a Superior Court Justice.
-
Temperatures stay above freezing in Windsor-Essex
It could be a messy day in Windsor-Essex with both rain and flurries in the forecast. Temperatures are still slightly above average for this time of year, staying above the freezing mark.
-
Home sales down in Windsor-Essex in December
It was another big drop in the number of homes sold in Windsor-Essex for the month of December. The latest monthly report from the Windsor-Essex County Association of Realtors indicates home sales are down 51.88 per cent throughout Windsor and Essex County compared to last December.
Barrie
-
Double homicide investigation launched following tragedy on Boxing Day in New Tecumseth
Provincial police are investigating a double homicide involving a woman and child following a fire in a New Tecumseth house on Boxing Day.
-
New Zealand man busted for burning rubber at Barrie intersection charged with impaired
Police say a man from New Zealand's reckless driving actions while stopped at a downtown Barrie intersection caught an officer's attention, leading to several charges.
-
Police seek help locating missing Innisfil woman
Police seek the public's help finding an Innisfil woman not seen since Tuesday afternoon.
Northern Ontario
-
EXCLUSIVE
EXCLUSIVE | Morneau thinks feds 'probably' spent too much on COVID aid, 'worried' about 2023 recession
Former federal finance minister Bill Morneau says he thinks Prime Minister Justin Trudeau and the Liberal government he used to be a part of 'probably' spent too much on COVID-19 stimulus. Now, in an exclusive interview with CTV News' Chief Political Correspondent Vassy Kapelos he says he is 'worried' about the potential for a recession this year.
-
Canadian government tells travellers in Mexico to shelter in place due to violence
The federal government advised Canadians in Mexico to limit their movements and shelter in place due to violence in the western part of the country.
-
Ontario man denied $1,700 refund for item he claims he returned to Amazon
An Ontario man who tried to return a camcorder purchased online through Amazon says he was shocked when he was told he sent back the wrong item and that he would not be getting a refund.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa LRT remains partly shut down after freezing rain outage
Work continued Friday morning to restore Ottawa's LRT system after freezing rain and "arcing" may have caused significant damage to the overhead wiring system.
-
Canada clinches 20th world junior gold medal with Guenther's OT winner
Dylan Guenther scored his second goal of the night at 6:22 of overtime as Canada survived a blown 2-0 lead in the third period to defeat Czechia 3-2 in the final of the world junior hockey championship Thursday.
-
Ottawa home sales down 30 per cent in December
The Ottawa Real Estate Board reported a 30 per cent year-over-year drop in home sales last month, while the average price for a residential property dropped 7 per cent at the end of the year.
Toronto
-
Toronto homeowners return from trip to find they'd been impersonated, their house sold
The owners of a Toronto home got the surprise of a lifetime when they discovered their property had been fraudulently listed and sold by two people impersonating them while away on a business trip.
-
Crews continue to clear heavy flooding caused by watermain break in Mississauga
Peel Regional Police say sinkholes are now forming after a watermain break along Mississauga’s waterfront, and roads in the area are not expected to reopen until Friday evening.
-
Toronto SickKids lifts Code Grey as recovery from ransomware attack continues
A majority of systems at Toronto’s Hospital of Sick Children that were hit by a ransomware attack last month have been restored, the hospital said Thursday.
Montreal
-
Police investigating after man's body found near Quebec border crossing
An investigation is underway after a man's body was found Wednesday afternoon in Monteregie, Que., near the Roxham Road crossing point between Canada and the U.S.
-
Man, 76, dies after being struck by SUV in Laval parking lot: police
A 76-year-old man died Thursday night after he was struck by a vehicle in a Laval parking lot, police say.
-
Man leaves family party in Saint-Laurent and returns with stab wounds
A 24-year-old man was stabbed and injured in an altercation early Friday morning in Montreal's Saint-Laurent borough. Police say he was attending a family party at a residence located on O'Brien Avenue, near the intersection of Côte-Vertu Road. He left the scene and returned a little later with an upper-body injury.
Atlantic
-
Canada clinches 20th world junior gold medal with Guenther's OT winner
Dylan Guenther scored his second goal of the night at 6:22 of overtime as Canada survived a blown 2-0 lead in the third period to defeat Czechia 3-2 in the final of the world junior hockey championship Thursday.
-
Insurance Bureau ups estimate of hurricane Fiona insured damages to $800 million
The Insurance Bureau of Canada is estimating insured damages from hurricane Fiona will now reach $800 million.
-
New Brunswick man who killed three Mounties in 2014 files appeal of stiff sentence
A New Brunswick man who fatally shot three Mounties eight years ago has applied to the province's highest court to have his precedent-setting sentence drastically reduced.
Winnipeg
-
Brady landfill to reopen Friday after city reaches compromise with demonstrators
The Brady Landfill is set to reopen for the first time since mid-December.
-
Ontario man sues estate of former Winnipeg hockey coach accused of sexual assaults
WARNING: Some of the details in this story may be disturbing. An Ontario man is suing the estate of a former Winnipeg hockey coach who he alleges repeatedly sexually assaulted him when he was a teenager in the 1990s.
-
Canada clinches 20th world junior gold medal with Guenther's OT winner
Canada's Connor Bedard carries the IIHF Championship Cup while celebrating winning over Czechia at the IIHF World Junior Hockey Championship gold medal game in Halifax on Thursday, January 5, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darren Calabrese
Calgary
-
Canada clinches 20th world junior gold medal with Guenther's OT winner
Dylan Guenther scored his second goal of the night at 6:22 of overtime as Canada survived a blown 2-0 lead in the third period to defeat Czechia 3-2 in the final of the world junior hockey championship Thursday.
-
New COVID-19 variant posing new questions about public health, individual decisions
Many Albertans seem to be taking a wait-and-see approach when it comes to the latest COVID-19 variant in the province.
-
Missing truck found, witnesses still needed in 'violent' downtown homicide
The Edmonton Police Service is asking for the public's help in a "violent" homicide last week.
Edmonton
-
Woman undergoes surgery in Mexico because of 'significant capacity challenges' in Edmonton hospitals
A beachside holiday took a scary turn for one Edmonton family, with the situation made worse because all of the hospitals in the Alberta capital were too busy to help out.
-
Canada clinches 20th world junior gold medal with Guenther's OT winner
Dylan Guenther scored his second goal of the night at 6:22 of overtime as Canada survived a blown 2-0 lead in the third period to defeat Czechia 3-2 in the final of the world junior hockey championship Thursday.
-
Missing truck found, witnesses still needed in 'violent' downtown homicide
The Edmonton Police Service is asking for the public's help in a "violent" homicide last week.
Vancouver
-
B.C. company's AI-driven autonomous stroller turns heads at Las Vegas electronics show
A Vancouver company has rolled into the annual Consumer Electronics Show in Las Vegas with a head-turning invention it says will make life easier for new parents.
-
Expanded coverage of Ozempic is for Type 2 diabetes patients, not weight loss hopefuls: Dix
Roughly 400,000 British Columbians who have Type 2 diabetes now have better access to Ozempic — a drug that lowers blood sugar levels and can reduce body weight — after PharmaCare extended coverage of the drug Thursday.
-
Some B.C. pharmacies reporting unprecedented medication shortages
With flu season in full swing, there's growing frustration among British Columbians over a lack of cold and flu medication.