LONDON, ONT. -- Middlesex OPP are urging motorists to put down their devices after officers pulled over a woman stunt driving on the 401 while allegedly video chatting.

Police stopped the woman on the highway near Highbury Avenue in London doing 160km/h.

Officers charged her with two offences.

Her licence was suspend and her vehicle was impounded.

With the Thanksgiving holiday upon us, police agencies across the province will be cracking down on drivers, especially speeders.

OPP say they have seen a hefty spike in excessive speeding.

A long weekend safety blitz called ‘Operation Impact’ has officers looking for four key things: seatbelts, aggressive driving, distracted driving and alcohol or drug impairment.