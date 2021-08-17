OPP charge three in stolen vehicle collision near Ilderton, Ont.

London, Ont. -

Middlesex County OPP say they have charged three people in an incident involving a stolen car near Ilderton Monday morning.

Around 6 a.m., the OPP responded to a report of a single-vehicle collision on Ilderton Road.

When police arrived on scene, three individuals fled. The vehicle was later determined to be stolen.

OPP Emergency Response Team and the Canine Services Unit arrived and were able to take one individual into custody.

Not to long after, two suspects were found to have fled to London, and were arrested at a Viscount Road address with the assistance of members with the London Police Service.

There were no injuries as a result of the crash.

As a result of the investigation, a 26-year-old of no fixed address and a 41-year-old of London have been charged with:

possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

take motor vehicle without consent

possession of break in instruments

possession of a prohibited weapon

possession of counterfeit currency

possession of a Schedule I substance (methamphetamine)

And a 35-year-old Ingersoll, Ont. man has been charged with:

possession of property obtained by crime under $5,000

fail to comply with probation order

two counts of fail to comply with release order

possession of break in instruments

operation of a motor vehicle while prohibited

All of the accused are scheduled to appear in a London court at a later date.