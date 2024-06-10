OPP charge St. Marys teen with numerous offences following impaired driving traffic stop

A 17-year-old St. Marys resident is facing a long list of charges after a traffic stop Saturday night near Lucan.

Around 10:30 p.m., police were notified of a possible impaired driver on Elginfield Road.

The officer determined the young person had been drinking and was arrested.

The accused is charged with the following:

Operation while impaired - alcohol

Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)

Dangerous operation

Obstruct Peace Officer

Resist Peace Officer

Drive motor vehicle - no licence

Young driver - B.A.C. above zero

Driving motor vehicle with open container of liquor

Th teen can't be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

The accused was released with a future court date.