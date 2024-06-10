LONDON
London

    • OPP charge St. Marys teen with numerous offences following impaired driving traffic stop

    Ontario Provincial Police cruiser at night. (OPP Central Region/Twitter) Ontario Provincial Police cruiser at night. (OPP Central Region/Twitter)
    A 17-year-old St. Marys resident is facing a long list of charges after a traffic stop Saturday night near Lucan.

    Around 10:30 p.m., police were notified of a possible impaired driver on Elginfield Road.

    The officer determined the young person had been drinking and was arrested.

    The accused is charged with the following:

    •  Operation while impaired - alcohol
    •  Operation while impaired - blood alcohol concentration (80 plus)
    •  Dangerous operation
    •  Obstruct Peace Officer
    •  Resist Peace Officer
    •  Drive motor vehicle - no licence
    •  Young driver - B.A.C. above zero
    •  Driving motor vehicle with open container of liquor

    Th teen can't be identified under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

    The accused was released with a future court date.

