

CTV London





The parents of a three-month-old girl are facing charges after the infant suffered severe injuries, OPP say.

Police were called to South Bruce Peninsula, Ont. on Saturday for reports a child was seriously injured.

Following an investigation, the girl's parents were charged with aggravated assault and failing to provide the necessaries of life to a child.

They were released pending a court appearance in Owen Sound on April 18.

A publication ban has been put in place on the court proceedings.