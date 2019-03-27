Featured
OPP charge parents after infant severely injured
(Scott Miller / CTV London)
CTV London
Published Wednesday, March 27, 2019 2:10PM EDT
The parents of a three-month-old girl are facing charges after the infant suffered severe injuries, OPP say.
Police were called to South Bruce Peninsula, Ont. on Saturday for reports a child was seriously injured.
Following an investigation, the girl's parents were charged with aggravated assault and failing to provide the necessaries of life to a child.
They were released pending a court appearance in Owen Sound on April 18.
A publication ban has been put in place on the court proceedings.