LONDON, ONT. -- Haldimand OPP feel there may be more potential victims after arresting and charging a suspect with numerous sex-related offences in Caledonia, Ont.

Police say Mitchell Martins, 22, of no-fixed-address engaged in sexually explicit conversations on social media with two girls.

Police allege Martins met with the victims on separate occasions and sexually assaulted them.

He was arrested and charged with the following:

Sexual assault on a person under 16 years of age X3

Sexual interference X3

Invitation to sexual touching under 16 years of age X4

Luring a person under 16 years of age by means of telecommunication X3

Communicate with anyone under 18 years of age for the purpose of obtaining sexual services X3

Make sexually explicit material available to a person under 18 years of age X2

Possession of child pornography

Makes, prints, publishes or possess for the purpose of publication any child pornography

Imports, distributes, sells, or possess for the purpose of distribution or sale any child pornography

Voyeurism

OPP believe there may be other victims and are asking anyone who may have online interaction with the username MITCHELLMARTINS to contact them at 1-888-310-1122.