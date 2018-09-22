

CTV London





A Norfolk County man has been charged after police say he left his pet inside a vehicle for an extended period of time.

Just before noon on Friday, OPP were called about a dog inside a vehicle in the Walmart in Simcoe.

Police attended the address and located the vehicle, dog owner and concerned residents.

A 54-year-old man is charged with leaving an animal unattended in a motor vehicle, contrary to Norfolk County Care and Control of Animals By-Law 2014-46.

He was issued a Provincial Offences Notice.

"If you see an animal in a vehicle on a warm or humid day who you believe may be in distress, gather as much information as you can," says Const. Ed Sanchuk of Norfolk County OPP.

"Obtain the make, model and licence plate of the vehicle, and immediately enter the store and have the owner paged and contact police.