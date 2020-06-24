LONDON, ONT. -- OPP say they've laid charges in relation to a search warrant that was executed earlier this month in Middelsex Centre.

Provincial Joint Forces Cannabis Enforcement Team (PJFCET) executed Cannabis Act search warrants on Carriage Road in Middlesex Centre in relation to three alleged illicit cannabis store front locations on June 4.

OPP say as a result of this investigation, they seized approximately $27,000 in cash, over $238,000 in tobacco products, approximately $480,000 in cannabis-related products, approximately $9,000 in electronics, one shotgun, a bulletproof vest and various other items.

Police have charged seven adults from Oneida Nation of the Thames First Nation ranging in age from 18-48, a 39-year-old male from London, an 28-year-old female from Chippewas of the Thames First Nation and one youth with a number of charges including possessing cannabis for the purpose of selling.

Police say all parties have been released from custody and are scheduled to appear in a London courtroom at a later date to speak to the charges.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.