OPP caution public after passenger spotted riding on back of moving truck
Ontario Provincial Police West Region shared video on Twitter Sunday of a bizarre situation involving a truck and a stowaway passenger — and now, they're cautioning the public regarding imitating the dangerous stunt.
In a tweet, police say that an unknown person rode on the back of a truck that was travelling down Highway 24 in Norfolk County, Ont. at night over the weekend. The person is seen standing on the vehicle’s bumper and clutching the side of the truck.
“No, you are not seeing things!” OPP wrote on Twitter.
While reaction from the public to the viral video has been humourous, police meanwhile are not laughing.
"If that truck would have hit a bump, that person may have been thrown from that vehicle could have land in the opposite lanes of traffic or directly in front of a truck or car following," said acting police sergeant Ed Sanchuk.
What also disturbed police was the fact that no one called in the alarming behaviour at the time of the incident.
“We never got a call from any concerned members of the public. What I got on Saturday was a call from a concerned member of the public [who] saw this video [and] sent me a little bit of a clip of this video that I shared on social media," said Sanchuk.
Under the Highway traffic act, a stunt like this can result in a $110 ticket, but police say they are looking at this as an educational opportunity and would like to talk to the person on the back of this truck.
OPP continue to investigate the incident. If you recognize the truck or the person holding onto the back of it, police ask that you reach out to Norfolk OPP or Crime Stoppers.
— With files from CTV News London's Marek Sutherland
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Thousands of fake toonies have been seized in Canada. This is how to tell if you have one
An Ontario man has been charged after approximately 10,000 counterfeit toonies were discovered circulating in Canada.
'Lapse in judgment': Liberal MP apologizes for joining hybrid House proceedings from washroom stall
Liberal MP Shafqat Ali has apologized after being called out by the Conservatives for participating in House of Commons proceedings virtually from a washroom stall on Friday.
Canada's ambassador has returned to Ukraine but no date set for full embassy reopening: Joly
Canada has sent back its Ambassador to Ukraine Larisa Galadza to reopen the Kyiv embassy but there's no word yet on when there will be a full diplomatic restoration in the region.
Vicky White hospitalized after shooting herself, fugitive in custody after chase
Alabama fugitive Casey White and corrections officer Vicky White are in custody, and she is hospitalized after shooting herself, authorities said late Monday afternoon.
CTV NEWS IN UKRAINE | Provocative sculpture that looks like Putin removed from Kyiv public square
A provocative anti-war sculpture featuring a revolver in the mouth of a figure with a remarkable likeness to Vladimir Putin has been removed from a public square in the centre of Kyiv.
No injuries after concrete slab crashes onto Highway 403 in Brantford, Ont.
Police have closed Highway 403 in both directions at Wayne Gretzky Parkway in Brantford, Ont. after a piece of an overpass bridge fell onto the highway.
Russian satellite TV shows a Ukraine message: 'blood on your hands'
Russian satellite television menus were altered on Monday to show viewers in Moscow messages about the war in Ukraine: 'You have blood on your hands,' according to screenshots obtained by Reuters.
Commercial air traveller traffic 17 times higher in early May compared to last year
Commercial air travel is intensifying as COVID-19 restrictions ease domestically and abroad, with the number of travellers entering Canada up 17 fold compared to this time last year.
As Putin marks Victory Day, his troops make little war gains
Russian President Vladimir Putin marked his country's biggest patriotic holiday Monday without a major new battlefield success in Ukraine to boast of, as the war ground on through its 11th week with the Kremlin's forces making little or no progress in their offensive.
Kitchener
-
No injuries after concrete slab crashes onto Highway 403 in Brantford, Ont.
Police have closed Highway 403 in both directions at Wayne Gretzky Parkway in Brantford, Ont. after a piece of an overpass bridge fell onto the highway.
-
One person seriously injured in Cambridge stabbing: police
One person has been transported to an out-of-region hospital with serious injuries after a stabbing in Cambridge.
-
Gas prices set new record in Waterloo region
The price of gas in Waterloo region hit a new record Monday, as fuel prices continue to soar across the country.
Windsor
-
Why carpenters in Windsor-Essex-Kent are on strike
Picket lines went up at two construction sites in Windsor Monday, after local members of the United Brotherhood of Carpenters and Joiners of America rejected the employers latest contract offer.
-
EV charging station program in high demand in Windsor-Essex
A program to increase the number of electric charging stations across Windsor-Essex is out of money.
-
'It’s unfair': Boaters want more marine ports of entry open
Boaters in LaSalle are calling for more pre-pandemic CBSA options since crossing the Canadian-U.S. border by boat resumed. Members of the LaSalle Mariners Yacht Club say the sailing season is at stake with just two small vessel reporting sites open in the region.
Barrie
-
Cyclist dies in collision involving motorcycle on Highway 26
One person has died in a motorcycle and bicycle collision in Thornbury.
-
Barrie's million-dollar man, Will Dwyer, dies at 96
Barrie's million-dollar man and Second World War veteran Will Dwyer has passed away.
-
Four teens arrested in connection with stabbing of Barrie teen
Four teens are accused of stabbing a teenager in Barrie last weekend.
Northern Ontario
-
Crews use water rescue equipment to transport injured Sudbury senior
An 88-year-old senior who went missing in Sudbury on Monday has been rescued by emergency crews near the Lake Laurentian Conservation Area.
-
Vicky White hospitalized after shooting herself, fugitive in custody after chase
Alabama fugitive Casey White and corrections officer Vicky White are in custody, and she is hospitalized after shooting herself, authorities said late Monday afternoon.
-
Liberal leader gaining appeal, while PC Party retains overall lead, Nanos survey suggests
A new survey shows the Progressive Conservatives continue to enjoy a lead over the other parties almost a week into campaigning, however the Liberals appear to be gaining ground in terms of their leader’s appeal.
Ottawa
-
Ottawa drivers say gas prices causing them to cancel summer plans
Drivers in Ottawa say the record-high gas prices in Canada are forcing them to cancel their summer travel plans.
-
NDP call out PC incumbent MacLeod for taking MPP allowance from riding association
The Ontario NDP is taking aim at Nepean PC incumbent Lisa MacLeod for taking $44,000 over three years as an MPP allowance from the local riding association.
-
Missing teen, last seen in April, known to stay in OC Transpo stations
Ottawa police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 15-year-old girl.
Toronto
-
Ontario woman warns about choosing PIN numbers after RBC refuses to refund $8,772
An Ontario woman is warning people about what they choose as their credit card PIN after she said RBC refused to refund nearly $9,000 in fraudulent charges.
-
Thousands of fake toonies have been seized in Canada. This is how to tell if you have one
An Ontario man has been charged after approximately 10,000 counterfeit toonies were discovered circulating in Canada.
-
Ontario woman says Toronto travel agency mistake turned dream Jamaica trip into nightmare
An Ontario woman’s plans to celebrate a milestone birthday in Jamaica were all but ruined thanks to a mistake she says was made by a Toronto travel agency.
Montreal
-
Wax pens: Increased use of high-concentration cannabis in some Quebec high schools
Drug addiction specialists are warning parents about a new and strong cannabis drug available online that is increasing in popularity among Quebec high school students.
-
Quebec to put up funding to switch entire Exo bus fleet to electric
The Quebec government is committing to support the electrification of the Exo transit agency's bus fleet, saying it wouldn't be feasible for the private sector to switch to electric.
-
New antibody drug Evusheld now available to certain Quebecers to prevent COVID-19
Some Quebecers will now have access to a new antibody therapy drug from AstraZeneca intended to help prevent a COVID-19 infection for those who don't respond well to vaccines.
Atlantic
-
Thirty years after Westray disaster, families say justice still rare in worker deaths
Family members who lost loved ones in the Westray coal mining disaster in Nova Scotia marked the 30th anniversary Monday, while continuing their calls for more criminal prosecutions of workplace deaths.
-
Westray disaster: Questions about mine's safety raised before 1992 tragedy
In the early 1990s, a property with blue buildings and large concrete silos towered over Nova Scotia's Pictou County. The site was the Westray Mine in Plymouth, N.S. – a facility that stood as a symbol of industry, a link to the area's mining history and a source of much-needed employment.
-
Families affected by Westray Mine disaster remember loved ones 30 years later
Thirty years after an underground explosion at the Westray Mine in Plymouth, N.S., heartache lingers for families left behind.
Winnipeg
-
Province issues overland flood watch for all of southern, central Manitoba
With another fresh surge of precipitation on the horizon for Manitoba, the province has issued an overland flood watch for all of southern and central Manitoba.
-
Squeal on Pigs campaign asks Manitobans to report sightings, movements of invasive swine
Elusive and destructive wild pigs are wreaking havoc on parts of the Canadian Prairies, including in Manitoba, and a campaign new to the province is seeking your help tracking the invasive species.
-
Winnipeg police officer Sean Cassidy cleared of assault charge
The Winnipeg police officer accused of allegedly assaulting a man during an arrest more than five years ago has been acquitted.
Calgary
-
Man charged after fake horse head left at Calgary mayor's home
Now a common cultural reference, the idea of using a horse head to intimidate someone originated from a scene in 1972's 'The Godfather.'
-
Calgarians struggle to find a rental home amid booming market
Calgarians Laura Kelly and David Litwiller are looking for a single-family detached home to rent, but have had no luck after six weeks of searching.
-
Premier’s senior staff member will repay COVID-19 hotel isolation expense from January
A senior member of Premier Jason Kenney’s communications team will repay about $1,400 in expenses that included a downtown Calgary hotel room and meals while he isolated following a positive COVID-19 test.
Edmonton
-
Giant Oilers numbers continue to pop up around Edmonton during playoffs
First it was a massive 29 in Landsdowne near Whitemud Drive, then a few days later, a huge 97 on the north side of Whitemud near 145 Street. And then suddenly last weekend, a mammoth 41 suddenly appeared atop Fox Drive in Belgravia.
-
Elections Alberta asked to investigate bulk UCP membership purchases
UCP MLA Brian Jean has asked Elections Alberta to investigate what he calls “irregularities” in memberships purchased ahead of the party's leadership review.
-
'Our risk is super high': Expensive year for farmers could translate to higher grocery costs
If you think groceries have become more expensive recently, get ready for more sticker shock. According to Alberta farmers, they’re currently putting in the most expensive crops they’ve ever seeded, and the price increase will undoubtedly be passed along to consumers.
Vancouver
-
'Loads and loads': U.S. gas station seeing influx of B.C. customers amid record-high gas prices
With no relief in sight from record-high gas prices, British Columbians trying to save a little money are heading across the border to Washington state.
-
No gang connection in deadly Coquitlam stabbing
The deadly stabbing that shocked a Coquitlam neighbourhood over the weekend was an "isolated incident" not related to the Lower Mainland gang conflict, according to police.
-
B.C. pipelines: $170K fine issued for Coastal GasLink project
A hefty fine has been issued for non-compliance following an environmental assessment of a British Columbia pipeline project.