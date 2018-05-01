

CTV London





Elgin OPP are warning the public after a motorist was caught using police lights on the 401.

Police say the person was using the red and blue lights Saturday around 5 p.m. near Dutton.

According to police, the driver was, "simply trying to get vehicles to move out of the way,"

The driver was charged and the lights were seized.

The Highway Traffic Act states "no other motor vehicle (except a police department vehicle) shall carry any lamp that casts red and blue lights to the front."

Although in rural areas, green lights are used by volunteer firefighters en route to an emergency call.