Lambton OPP are calling the fact two motorists were doing over 130 km/hr in an 80 zone on a snow-packed roads, "ridiculous."

The separate incidents happened between 11:15 a.m. and 2:15 p.m. Sunday on Highway 40 and Kimball Road.

At the time, the area was experiencing significant snowfall, high winds and snowy road conditions.

Both drivers were spotted doing in excess of 50 km/hr over the 80 km speed limits.

Both men, 27 and 31-year-old were charged with racing and had their vehicles and drivers licences seized for seven days.