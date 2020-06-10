LONDON, ONT -- Provincial police say they believe alcohol was a factor in a crash near Exeter, Ont. that left four people injured and two pickup trucks destroyed.

Police were called to the intersection of Airport Line and Kirkton Road around 7:40 p.m. Sunday after the crash was reported.

An early investigation determined that a pickup turck was southbound on Airport Line when it was struck by a pickup that was westbound on Kirkton Road.

Three people in one pickup and the driver of the other were all taken to hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The impact of the crash left both pickups destroyed.

Police say they are continuing to investigate. Currently no charges have been laid.