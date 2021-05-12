Advertisement
OPP ask the public to avoid several areas due to an investigation
Published Wednesday, May 12, 2021 8:35AM EDT Last Updated Wednesday, May 12, 2021 9:59AM EDT
Share:
LONDON, ONT. -- OPP are asking people to stay clear of several areas due to an investigation Wednesday morning.
Police are currently investigating the following areas:
- James Street – Woodstock
- Baldwin Street and Frances Street – Tillsonburg
- Fourth Street – Straffordville
- College Line – Elgin County
By around 9 a.m. OPP tweeted they had cleared the scenes in Woodstock and Tillsonburg.
OPP state while there is no threat to public safety, they request that people avoid the areas.