LONDON, ONT. -- OPP are asking people to stay clear of several areas due to an investigation Wednesday morning.

Police are currently investigating the following areas:

James Street – Woodstock

Baldwin Street and Frances Street – Tillsonburg

Fourth Street – Straffordville

College Line – Elgin County

By around 9 a.m. OPP tweeted they had cleared the scenes in Woodstock and Tillsonburg.

OPP state while there is no threat to public safety, they request that people avoid the areas.