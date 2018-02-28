

CTV London





Huron OPP have arrested and charged two men following an armed robbery of an Exeter convenience store last month.

Around 7:50 p.m. Feb. 27, a man entered Exeter Variety on Wellington Street, pulled out a firearm and demanded cash.

A scuffle ensued with the owner, who sustained injuries.

The suspect took off without any money and jumped into a Ford Ranger pickup truck.

On Friday, OPP arrested two men, ages 29 and 30-years-old, from Exeter.

Both men will make a court appearance Monday.