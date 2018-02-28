Featured
OPP arrest two suspects in Exeter armed robbery case
File
CTV London
Published Wednesday, February 28, 2018 3:59PM EST
Last Updated Monday, March 5, 2018 12:11PM EST
Huron OPP have arrested and charged two men following an armed robbery of an Exeter convenience store last month.
Around 7:50 p.m. Feb. 27, a man entered Exeter Variety on Wellington Street, pulled out a firearm and demanded cash.
A scuffle ensued with the owner, who sustained injuries.
The suspect took off without any money and jumped into a Ford Ranger pickup truck.
On Friday, OPP arrested two men, ages 29 and 30-years-old, from Exeter.
Both men will make a court appearance Monday.