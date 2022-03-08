OPP arrest three suspects in Dorchester, Ont. Tim Hortons break and enter

Three 18-year-old suspects have been arrested following a break-and-enter of a Dorchester, Ont. Tim Hortons outlet last month.

OPP say thieves stole thousands of dollars after gaining entry to the coffee shop on Dorchester Road Feb. 20.

Police executed a search warrant on a Forbes Street home in London on Feb. 22. Two 18-year-old London men and an 18-year-old Thames Centre man were arrested and charged.

The accused have been released and will appear in court on April 4.