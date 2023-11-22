LONDON
London

    • OPP appealing for help after dog suffers firearm-related injuries

    OPP crest on an officer's sleeve. (File photo) OPP crest on an officer's sleeve. (File photo)

    OPP in Elgin County are appealing to the public for help after a dog was shot and injured by a firearm in the Township of Southwold last week.

    According to Elgin County OPP, on Nov. 17, 2023 at approximately 1:54 p.m. police responded to a report of a dog injured by a firearm at an address located on Fifth Line in the Township of Southwold.

    Police said the dog’s owner heard gunshots and located the injured animal.

    The dog suffered non-life threatening injuries.

    Elgin County OPP continue to investigate and are asking that anyone with information as to the identity of the person(s) involved to contact police at 1-888-310-1122 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS). 

