OPP appealing for help after dog suffers firearm-related injuries

OPP in Elgin County are appealing to the public for help after a dog was shot and injured by a firearm in the Township of Southwold last week.

According to Elgin County OPP, on Nov. 17, 2023 at approximately 1:54 p.m. police responded to a report of a dog injured by a firearm at an address located on Fifth Line in the Township of Southwold.

Police said the dog’s owner heard gunshots and located the injured animal.

The dog suffered non-life threatening injuries.

Elgin County OPP continue to investigate and are asking that anyone with information as to the identity of the person(s) involved to contact police at 1-888-310-1122 or anonymously through Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS).