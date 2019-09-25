Featured
OPP appeal for witnesses of single vehicle crash
Published Wednesday, September 25, 2019 8:22AM EDT
Provincial Police are asking for anyone who witnessed a single vehicle crash in St. Clair Township Wednesday to contact them.
Around 12:45 a.m. a vehicle struck a hydro pole and rolled onto its roof along Mandaumin Road between LaSalle Line and Churchill Line.
The driver sustained non-life threatening injuries in the crash.
Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 1-888-310-1122.