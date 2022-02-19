OPP advises drivers to avoid travel due to winterstorm

The Ontario Provincial Police (OPP) are advising residents to stay home and avoid travel if possible as high winds and snow are causing poor visibility across the region.

Acting Sgt. Ed Sanchuk of the OPP West Region headquarters put out a travel advisory due to the number of collisions officers responded to Saturday morning.

Officers have responded to more than 197 crashes since 12 a.m. in the west region.

“A lot of times people don't adjust to their driving conditions and you know when I was coming down the highway smarter I was driving 70 kilometers on the 401 and people are still passing me do and about 100 kilometers,” he said.

“The roadway was still snow and ice covered in snow tires are only as good as the operator that vehicle. we're over 200 collisions speaking to you is probably getting higher as the day goes on. So we're just asking people to please us to please use some common sense make sure that you're slowing down and driving according the road and weather conditions.”

DRIVIING ADVISORY- If YOU don't need to travel, please stay home! #OPP have responded to over 197 crashes since 12am this morning in West Region and the phone are still ringing for reports of several more collisions. #SlowDown and #Drivesafely if you need to travel. ^es pic.twitter.com/DdF7lrSsaN — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) February 19, 2022

The eastbound and westbound lanes of Highway 402 from Colonel Talbot to Kerwood Road in Strathroy have reopened to traffic.

Secondary roads in Huron County and South Bruce have also been closed for safety.

Bruce County has declared a “significant weather event” due to the snow. All roads in Bruce, Grey, Perth, Wellington counties have been closed due to poor visibility.

Snow plows in Lucknow and Walkerton areas have been pulled from the roads due to the weather.

Police say updates will offered when made available.

If YOU don't have to go out, please stay home. This reminder comes after the #OPP continue to investigate collisions. This crash happened at Wonderland Rd b/t 14 Mile Rd and 15 Mile Rd. 2 adults and an infant transported to hospital with minor injuries. @MiddlesexCentre ^es pic.twitter.com/20SC2Wr6Zx — OPP West Region (@OPP_WR) February 19, 2022

- With files from CTV London's Brent Lale