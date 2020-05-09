LONDON, ONT. -- The famed Snowbirds are scheduled to fly over parts of Southern Ontario Sunday as part of "Operation Inspiration," after being grounded Saturday by snow and hail.

It's designed to be a morale-boost for Canadians in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. But bad weather Saturday delayed take-off for 24 hours.

The squadron will take off from the GTA around 12:45 p.m. Sunday and make its way south to Hamilton and then east to the Niagara region.

It will then head west toward Brantford, Woodstock and eventually London around 1:45 p.m.

The group will take a break and resume flying around 4:15 p.m., doing flyovers past Stratford, Kitchener and eventually Barrie.