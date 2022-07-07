Open letter to Ford government to address affordability, inclusiveness

United Way organizations from across Ontario have joined forces in calling on the newly re-elected Doug Ford PC government to address growing concerns related to affordability and inclusiveness.

“Across the board, doesn’t matter what city, what community in Ontario, we are all seeing enormous increases in the amount of need,” said Kelly Ziegner, president and CEO, United Way Elgin Middlesex.

United Way leaders from across Ontario are proposing 21 recommendations to address what they call “unignorable hurdles to a strong and vibrant Ontario, especially in the current crisis of affordability.”

They’ve penned an open letter to Premier Ford and his cabinet, calling for action in four key areas: Housing Security, Income Security and Inclusive Employment, Inclusive Communities and Support for the Social Services Sector.

“Everyone is feeling the pinch of affordability right now, and that is amplified when you’re living on lower or fixed income,” said Ziegner. “We’re also seeing tremendous need when it comes to mental health services, housing, it runs the gamut.”

The letter goes on to commend the government on “promising policies that support Ontario workers. Including changes to labour legislation regarding temp agencies, and the $13.2-billion child care agreement with the federal government.”

It asks the government to continue in this direction when it comes to supports for social services.

“Locally, in Elgin Middlesex, we’re hearing the same thing from those front-line agencies, where people are not having enough to scrape by, let alone participate in their community,” said Ziegner.