

The Canadian Press





The Ontario government is announcing plans to address hospital wait times and improve mental-health services three months before the province's general election.

Lt.-Gov. Elizabeth Dowdswell announced the moves on Monday in the speech from the throne, ushering in the last parliamentary session before the June 7 election.

The government says the next budget, set for release later this month, will offer significant investments in hospitals and home care.

It did not provide any specific numbers, but says the investment is needed to reduce wait times in Ontario.

It also says it will pour money into addictions and mental-health care in the province, as well as address the growing cost of child care.

The government says it plans to expand its free tuition program and provincial pharmacare plan to make it available to more residents.