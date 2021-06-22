LONDON, ONT. -- This year's Ontario Summer Games in London, Ont. have been cancelled after the event was postponed last year due to COVID-19, but the Forest City will still get the opportunity to host.

Lisa MacLeod, Minister of Heritage, Sport, Tourism and Culture Industries, was joined by Mayor Ed Holder via livestream to make the announcement around 10 a.m.

No games will be held in 2021, but the 2024 games will now be held in London.

In a statement MacLeod said, “The City of London’s world-class facilities, dedicated volunteers and experience hosting large-scale events make it a premier sport hosting destination.”

The city will receive a $1-million grant to assist with operational costs like accomodation, food and transportation for athletes and other participants.

Holder added that the city is exited to host, “While unfortunate to all those who had worked so hard to prepare for the 2021 Games, this is the best decision for the safety of all involved. Thank you to the Province of Ontario for the opportunity to host this event once again, and I have no doubt that London will put on an extraordinary experience in 2024.”

Last June the games were postponed until 2021 due to the pandemic.

The games were originally supposed to run from July 30 through Aug. 2, 2020 and would have seen more than 3,400 youth athletes, coaches, and officials in London and the surrounding region.

The announcement Tuesday comes at a time when Ontario has slowly begun to lift restrictions but currently remains in Stage 1 of its reopening plan.

Games are still planned for next year. They will be hosted by Mississauga, Ont. from July 21-24, 2022.