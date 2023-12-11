LONDON
London

    • Ontario Street to be closed for utility work until Friday

    Ontario Street between Princess Avenue and Lorne Avenue to be closed from Monday December 11 until Friday, December 14 for private utility work (Source: City of London) Ontario Street between Princess Avenue and Lorne Avenue to be closed from Monday December 11 until Friday, December 14 for private utility work (Source: City of London)

    The City of London is reminding the public of a closure this week due to private utility work.

    As of Monday, Ontario Street will be closed between Princess Avenue and Lorne Avenue.

    According to their website, the work will including installing water service through repair and upgrades.

    Closures are expected to continue until  Friday, December 14.

    Local vehicles will be able to enter through the restricted route.

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Kitchener

    Windsor

    Barrie

    Northern Ontario

    Ottawa

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Atlantic

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Vancouver

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News