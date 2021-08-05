MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- Ontario Solicitor General Sylvia Jones was in London, Ont. on Thursday to meet with staff at the Elgin-Middlesex Detention Centre (EMDC).

Jones had promised to visit after the union representing guards there raised concerns about alleged harassment and intimidation of workers at the jail.

The issues reportedly began in the days after a rally outside the jail on July 17. OPSEU said protestors were stopping cars, photographing staff and licence plates, and threatening staff on social media.

The rally was held following a memorial for 32-year-old Brandon Marchant. He died in hospital on July 6 after being found unresponsive in his cell three days earlier.

His was the latest death connected to the institution. Since 2009 there have been 19 deaths associated with EMDC.

In an emailed statement, Jones said heard from staff about the situation they have been facing.

"The daily protests over the past number of weeks have been challenging for staff at the facility, and I want to thank them for their professionalism and ongoing commitment to community safety."

She added that the facility has remained secure, and ministry officials are working with local law enforcement to ensure the safety of staff and inmates, while "respecting the right of Ontarians to peacefully protest."

In addition, Jones responded to those who've experienced loss, saying, "I would also like to express my sympathy to the families who are grieving the loss of loved ones or are waiting for the details offered through death investigations."

The meeting was not open to the public or media.