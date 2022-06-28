Ontario researchers say they've found what causes long-COVID symptoms

Ontario researchers say they've found what causes long-COVID symptoms

FILE - Health-care staff get ready to prone a 47-year-old woman who has COVID-19 and is intubated on a ventilator in the intensive care unit at the Humber River Hospital during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Tuesday, April 13, 2021. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette) FILE - Health-care staff get ready to prone a 47-year-old woman who has COVID-19 and is intubated on a ventilator in the intensive care unit at the Humber River Hospital during the COVID-19 pandemic in Toronto on Tuesday, April 13, 2021. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Nathan Denette)

London Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

NATO calls Russia its 'most significant and direct threat'

NATO declared Russia the 'most significant and direct threat' to its members' peace and security on Wednesday and vowed to strengthen support for Ukraine, even as that country's leader chided the alliance for not doing more to help it defeat Moscow.

Barrie, Ont., man sentenced for masterminding landmark Ponzi scheme

The mastermind of an elaborate Ponzi scheme that cheated hundreds of people of tens of millions of dollars was sentenced Tuesday in a Barrie, Ont., courtroom. Charles Debono has been behind bars since his arrest in 2020 for his role in one of the largest Ponzi schemes in Canadian history.

Kitchener

Windsor

Barrie

Northern Ontario

Ottawa

Toronto

Montreal

Atlantic

Winnipeg

Calgary

Edmonton

Vancouver