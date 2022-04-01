Ontario providing disaster relief for flooded Port Bruce residents

Port Bruce, Ont. residents affected by devastating flooding this winter can now apply for financial relief from the province.

Those eligible can seek funds through the Disaster Recovery Assistance for Ontarians program (DRAO).

DRAO allows homeowners to make basic repairs and replace essential items such as furnaces and hot water heaters, to make homes safe and livable again. It will also reimburse applicants up to 90 per cent of eligible costs for emergency expenses, household appliances and furnishings.

Dozens of people had to be evacuated from their homes on Feb. 17 following heavy rainfall and melting snow and ice. Some residents had up to 12 inches of water seep into their homes.

The deadline to apply is July 29.

More information about DRAO.