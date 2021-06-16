MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- Ontario is investing $30 million over five years to restore 60 wetlands in the province, in partnership with Ducks Unlimited Canada.

Environment Minister Jeff Yurk made the announcement in St. Thomas, Ont. on Wednesday morning.

In a statement he said, "Wetlands keep our water safe, and they make our communities more climate change resilient by helping to prevent floods – that’s why protecting these vital areas is such an important part of our Made-in-Ontario Environment Plan."

Among the projects in progress are two wetlands in Elgin County, under the auspices of the Kettle Creek Conservation Authority, while others in the Lower Thames Valley Conservation Authority are underway, with the goal of "capturing and filtering surface water before it enters Lake Erie."

All told, the Wetlands Conservation Partner Program will see about 925 hectares of wetland preserved.