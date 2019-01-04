

The Canadian Press





The NDP says the latest figures from Statistics Canada suggest Ontario is falling into what it describes as "a worrying decline into a part-time job economy."

The federal agency says the province gained 17,600 jobs last month -- but the loss of 11,600 full-time jobs was offset by the gain of 29,300 part-time jobs.

NDP employment critic Catherine Fife says in a statement that since Premier Doug Ford took office, nearly 95 per cent of all net new jobs created in Ontario have been lower paying and unstable part-time jobs with no benefits.

Fife says it's time to invest in innovation, the knowledge economy, green energy jobs and 21st-century manufacturing to create more full-time jobs in Ontario.