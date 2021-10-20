Ontario NDP want new plan to hire and retain health care workers
Ontario NDP Leader Andrea Horwath is calling for Bill 124 to be scrapped and replaced with a comprehensive plan for hiring health care workers.
The NDP points to nurse shortages at the London Health Sciences Centre and Clinton Public Hospital, and understaffing leading to increasing burnout rates, as part of the reason a new strategy is needed.
The NDP also blames Bill 124 for falling wages, another factor contributing to staffing issues.
In a statement Horwath said, "Health care workers are heroes, and we need more heroes...To solve the long waits in London, we need a province-wide aggressive recruitment and retention strategy."
CTV News London's Bryan Bicknell was at the announcement and will have more at 6.
London Top Stories
BREAKING | Ontario marks lowest COVID-19 daily case count in months with 304 new cases
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Haiti kidnappings: Would Canada and the U.S. meet 400 Mawozo's ransom demand?
Hostage negotiation experts say time is the greatest issue facing the FBI and government officials in rescuing 17 members of a U.S.-based missionary group, including one Canadian, who were kidnapped over the weekend by a violent gang in Haiti.
Queen accepts medical advice to rest, cancels Northern Ireland trip
Queen Elizabeth II has reluctantly accepted medical advice to rest for a few days and has cancelled a trip to Northern Ireland, Buckingham Palace said Wednesday. The palace didn't offer specifics on the decision, but says the 95-year-old monarch is 'in good spirits.'
Canada's annual inflation rate hits 4.4 per cent in September: StatCan
Statistics Canada says the annual pace of inflation picked up in September to reach its highest level since February 2003.
Pornhub owner settles lawsuit with 50 women, including four Canadians
Pornhub owner MindGeek has settled a U.S. lawsuit involving 50 women, including four Canadians, who had alleged they were duped into a massive sex-trafficking operation.
Sask. COVID-19 response draws criticism after province asks U.S. states for help before federal government
A Saskatchewan physician and public policy advisor, as well as the NDP Opposition, are criticizing the province’s decision to ask U.S. states for COVID-19 assistance before asking the Canadian government.
NEW | New Conservative MP Laila Goodridge hopes to be a strong voice for Alberta's energy sector
Laila Goodridge, the newly elected Conservative MP for Fort McMurray—Cold Lake, says changing the narrative around Canada's oil and gas sector is of utmost importance to her as she takes on her new role in Ottawa.
Videos on social media mock 16-year-old stabbing victim as Montreal police search for suspects
As Montreal police continue to investigate the city's 25th homicide -- and second fatal stabbing in two days -- videos are circulating on social media that mock the 16-year-old victim.
Newfoundland and Labrador to drop the word 'savages' from provincial coat of arms
The Newfoundland and Labrador government is moving ahead with plans to drop the word "savages" from the official description of the Indigenous people depicted on the province's nearly 400-year-old coat of arms.
U.S. surgeons successfully test pig kidney transplant in human patient
For the first time, a pig kidney has been transplanted into a human without triggering immediate rejection by the recipient's immune system, a potentially major advance that could eventually help alleviate a dire shortage of human organs for transplant.
Kitchener
Abandoned animals found dead or in critical condition on Haldimand County farm: OPP
Provincial police are investigating after multiple animals, including calves and piglets, were found abandoned on a farm in Haldimand County.
Crews battle engulfed barn fire in Brant County
A large ball of flames could be seen from the highway in Brant County as a fire ripped through a barn on Tuesday morning.
Windsor
WECHU working to reduce vaccine hesitancy for children aged five to 11
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is trying to reduce COVID-19 vaccination hesitancy among local parents and is continuing to prepare for the vaccine rollout for children aged five to 11.
22 new COVID-19 cases, 3 new school outbreaks in Windsor-Essex
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 22 new cases of COVID-19 and two more school outbreaks in the region.
Bomb threats emailed to Chatham business
Chatham-Kent police evacuated a Chatham business that received emailed bomb threats.
Barrie
OPP seize drugs, loaded rifle, ammunition from rural property in Dufferin County
Provincial police say officers seized drugs, weapons, and ammunition while searching a rural property in Dufferin County.
Search efforts wrap up for missing Barrie man
A large police search for a missing man in Barrie wrapped up Wednesday morning.
Hundreds of dead, injured birds found along shorelines of Ontario's Georgian Bay
An investigation is underway into hundreds of dead and injured birds that are washing up on the shores of Southern Georgian Bay.
Northern Ontario
Two victims from southern Ont. identified in double fatal crash on Hwy. 144
Police have identified the two victims in the fiery fatal crash near Marina Road on Highway 144 in Greater Sudbury earlier this month.
Timmins man charged in unprovoked attack on woman downtown
Timmins police have charged a man after a woman was assaulted with a weapon downtown.
People will be able to get a COVID-19 vaccine and a flu shot at same time
Timmins health officials are encouraging people to get both a flu shot and COVID-19 vaccine -- if they haven't already gotten one -- and said they can get them both at the same time.
Ottawa
Nearly one third of Ottawa restaurants aren’t following vaccination rules: MacLeod
The Ontario cabinet minister says 30 per cent of Ottawa restaurants aren’t enforcing provincial vaccine requirements.
-
Testing costs latest consideration for cross-border travellers
As vaccination among Canadians continues to climb, more people are considering vacations to the United States but it’s important to understand what Covid-19 tests are required and the costs that can come along with them.
Toronto
Ontario set to introduce legislation allowing delivery workers to access bathrooms at businesses
The Ontario government will be introducing legislation that would allow delivery workers to access bathrooms at businesses where they are delivering or picking up items.
City staff recommend that CafeTO be made a permanent, year-round program
Toronto’s popular CafeTO program could soon be made permanent through the creation of a new “streamlined” registration process that will allow participating businesses to operate expanded sidewalk patios year-round.
Montreal
Videos on social media mock 16-year-old stabbing victim as Montreal police search for suspects
As Montreal police continue to investigate the city's 25th homicide -- and second fatal stabbing in two days -- videos are circulating on social media that mock the 16-year-old victim.
Hospitalizations due to COVID-19 drop in Quebec as province adds 458 new cases
Quebec is reporting 458 new COVID-19 cases on Wednesday as hospitalizations, including ICU cases, dropped.
Woman, 24, dies after stabbing in Plateau; 36-year-old man in custody
A 24-year-old woman has died after allegedly stabbed by a former roommate on a street in the Plateau on Tuesday afternoon, police say.
Atlantic
N.S. to maintain rent cap, create 1,100 more affordable housing units
The Nova Scotia Government has unveiled what it is calling a comprehensive masterplan plan to address the ongoing housing crisis in the province, including maintaining the two per cent rent cap while it creates more affordable housing.
N.B. reports three COVID-19 related deaths, 50 new cases Tuesday
Health officials in New Brunswick are reporting three COVID-19 related deaths, along with 50 new cases and 122 recoveries on Tuesday, as the total number of active cases in the province drops to 774.
Nova Scotia reports 12 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, 'small outbreak' at Kentville hospital
Health officials in Nova Scotia are reporting 12 new cases of COVID-19 and 33 recoveries on Tuesday, as the number of active cases in the province drops to 187.
Winnipeg
Manitoba pastor expected in court after arrest for alleged defiance of public health orders
A Manitoba pastor is expected in court on Wednesday after RCMP said they arrested him on an outstanding warrant for breaking public health orders.
Roussin and Reimer to give Manitoba COVID-19 update
Health officials with the Manitoba government are set to give an update on COVID-19 on Wednesday.
Winnipeg teacher placed on leave after racial slur used in classroom
The Franco-Manitoban School Division says a Winnipeg teacher has been placed on leave after a social media post that appears to show the educator using a racial slur for Black people in the classroom.
Calgary
Growing calls for Calgary Coun. Sean Chu's resignation over admission of sexual encounter with minor
There's mounting pressure on Coun. Sean Chu to resign from his Ward 4 seat after his admission of having a sexual encounter with a teenager while serving as a Calgary police officer 24 years ago recently surfaced.
Outgoing Calgary mayor meets with incoming mayor as new city council takes shape
She's walked the halls of Calgary City Hall many times in her four years as a councillor, but Jyoti Gondek is no longer just a guest in the mayor's office.
Alberta reports 531 new COVID-19 cases, will implement new rules in continuing care facilities
Premier Jason Kenney announced new rules will be put in place to protect residents and staff at continuing care facilities on Oct. 25.
Vancouver Island
Sooke modular housing units to open in early 2022
The assembly of 104 prefabricated modular housing units is underway, bringing much needed affordable rental housing to the residents of Sooke, B.C.
20 windows smashed at Duncan elementary school in separate incidents
Drinkwater Elementary School in Duncan, B.C., has seen its classroom windows smashed on three occasions so far this school year.
'Right place at the right time': Coastal First Nations members help save floatplane passengers after Tofino crash
On Monday, a floatplane landing in Tofino’s harbour banked hard at the last moment, but not before hitting a water taxi.