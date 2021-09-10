Ontario multijurisdictional human trafficking investigation leads to dozens of charges

Exeter, Ont. -

A year long human-trafficking investigation in Ontario has led to dozens of charges and the search for more potential victims, according to police.

The multijurisdictional investigation involved police in London, Waterloo, Sudbury, Guelph and the OPP.

In June 2020, police started looking into the trafficking of a female victim by a man she met when she was 16 years old.

According to police, the accused began to traffic the victim in the sex trade in London and elsewhere in Ontario after she had turned 18. Three other victims were also found and charges have been laid in relation to historical incidents reported to police.

A 29 year old of no fixed address faces 34 charges, a 53-year-old woman and 20-year-old woman, both from Cambridge, face three charges each.

Any other potential victims are encouraged by police to come forward.