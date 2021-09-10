Ontario multijurisdictional human trafficking investigation leads to dozens of charges
A year long human-trafficking investigation in Ontario has led to dozens of charges and the search for more potential victims, according to police.
The multijurisdictional investigation involved police in London, Waterloo, Sudbury, Guelph and the OPP.
In June 2020, police started looking into the trafficking of a female victim by a man she met when she was 16 years old.
According to police, the accused began to traffic the victim in the sex trade in London and elsewhere in Ontario after she had turned 18. Three other victims were also found and charges have been laid in relation to historical incidents reported to police.
A 29 year old of no fixed address faces 34 charges, a 53-year-old woman and 20-year-old woman, both from Cambridge, face three charges each.
Any other potential victims are encouraged by police to come forward.
London Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Vote-splitting a growing problem for Trudeau, O'Toole in close race: Nanos
With the leadership debates now in the rear-view mirror and polls showing a close race between the Liberals and Conservatives, the issue of vote-splitting is becoming increasingly significant ahead of the Sept. 20 federal election, according to pollster Nik Nanos.
Breaking down the candidates' body language during the English-language debate
On CTVNews.ca: Body language expert Mark Bowden deciphers how the party leaders were either boosted or betrayed by their movements during Thursday's English-language debate.
National vaccine panel recommends 3rd COVID-19 vaccine dose for immunocompromised people
The National Advisory Committee on Immunization (NACI) is now recommending that some immunocompromised people receive three doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.
BREAKING | Quebec reports more than 800 new COVID-19 cases for largest single-day increase in months
Health-care professionals are monitoring 6,604 active cases. Active coronavirus infections have not exceeded 6,000 since May 23, 2021.
Hurricane Larry headed for eastern Newfoundland where gusts could reach 140 km/h
As hurricane Larry churns its way toward eastern Newfoundland, residents of the Avalon Peninsula are being warned to brace for hurricane-force winds gusting at 140 kilometres per hour some time Friday night.
'You could have killed my kid,' father says after child allegedly left on Toronto school bus for over an hour
Toronto police are investigating after a seven-year-old child was allegedly left on a school bus for over an hour after his first day back to school.
25-metre endangered blue whale washes ashore on N.S. beach south of Halifax
Conservationists are trying to determine what to do with the carcass of a 25-metre long endangered blue whale that has washed up on a beach south of Halifax.
OPINION | Don Martin: Trudeau lost the debate, but the voters may not notice -- or care
Liberal Leader Justin Trudeau lost, but didn’t face the sort of devastating smackdown which would end his prime ministerial prospects, Don Martin writes in his exclusive column for CTVNews.ca.
Eight GTA ridings will have half as many polling sites for this election, COVID-19 may be to blame
Voters in the Greater Toronto Area may have further to go in order to cast their ballots during the upcoming federal election thanks to a reduction in polling stations that is being largely attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Kitchener
-
'Intentionally set' fire at Kitchener Walmart caused approximately $3 million in damage: police
Kitchener fire fighters and Waterloo police were called to a fire inside the Walmart at the Sunrise Centre in Kitchener just before 9 p.m. Thursday.
-
Vaccines prevented nearly 4,000 COVID-19 cases in Waterloo Region since December, top doctor says
COVID-19 vaccinations prevented nearly 4,000 infections in Waterloo Regions since doses were first offered to residents in December, the area's top doctor says.
-
Ontario reports another 848 new COVID-19 cases, 11 additional deaths
Health officials in Ontario confirmed 848 new cases of COVID-19 Friday as well as 11 deaths related to the disease.
Windsor
-
'She’s not done fighting': Local Paralympian in critical condition
Danielle Campo-McLeod, 36, a two-time Paralympic athlete, is on life-support in Windsor Regional Hospital because of complications from childbirth.
-
WECHU reports 66 new COVID-19 cases, no new deaths
The Windsor-Essex County Health Unit is reporting 66 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths on Friday.
-
Transport trucks backed up on Huron Church Road heading to Canada-US border
Transport truck traffic was lined up on Huron Church Road leading to the Ambassador Bridge border crossing Friday morning.
Barrie
-
Two waterspouts spotted on Georgian Bay
Environment Canada confirmed two waterspouts were active on Georgian Bay Friday morning.
-
Simcoe Muskoka health unit reports 35 new COVID-19 cases
Public health in Simcoe Muskoka reports 35 new COVID-19 cases on Friday, for a weekly total of 131 infections.
-
Boy struck by vehicle while riding bike in Newmarket in critical condition
An eight-year-old boy is in hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle on Thursday evening in Newmarket.
Northern Ontario
-
Sudbury murder suspect arrested following convenience store robbery
Greater Sudbury Police have arrested first-degree murder suspect Kyle Smith, following a K9 track in the area of Falconbridge Road on Thursday evening.
-
Two-vehicle crash at New Sudbury intersection
At least two people injured in a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of Maley Drive and Falconbridge Road on Friday morning.
-
Northern Ontario residents win big with Encore, Lotto Max draws
Two northern Ontario residents have struck it big with two recent wins on Ontario Lottery and Gaming draws.
Ottawa
-
Province reports 52 new COVID-19 cases in Ottawa on Friday
Public Health Ontario is reporting more than 50 new infections of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday.
-
Kingston issues emergency order targeting large parties near Queen's University
The City of Kingston is issuing a new emergency order in a bid to curb large parties happening in the University District near Queen’s campus, quadrupling possible fines for illegal gatherings.
-
Truth Tracker
Truth Tracker | Fact checks and analysis of the English-language federal leaders' debate
With 11 days left to go until election day, leaders of the five major federal parties went head-to-head in the first and only official English-language debate, CTVNews.ca provided real-time fact checking and analysis.
Toronto
-
Eight GTA ridings will have half as many polling sites for this election, COVID-19 may be to blame
Voters in the Greater Toronto Area may have further to go in order to cast their ballots during the upcoming federal election thanks to a reduction in polling stations that is being largely attributed to the COVID-19 pandemic.
-
Ontario reports another 848 new COVID-19 cases, 11 additional deaths
Health officials in Ontario confirmed 848 new cases of COVID-19 Friday as well as 11 deaths related to the disease.
-
'You could have killed my kid,' father says after child allegedly left on Toronto school bus for over an hour
Toronto police are investigating after a seven-year-old child was allegedly left on a school bus for over an hour after his first day back to school.
Montreal
-
BREAKING
BREAKING | Quebec reports more than 800 new COVID-19 cases for largest single-day increase in months
Health-care professionals are monitoring 6,604 active cases. Active coronavirus infections have not exceeded 6,000 since May 23, 2021.
-
Don't equate plight of Indigenous people with Quebec, Singh says
NDP Leader Jagmeet Singh says he doesn't agree with Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-Francois Blanchet equating the experience of Indigenous people to the treatment of Quebecers.
-
Montreal's Leylah Fernandez heading to U.S. Open finals
Fernandez will attempt to become the second Canadian to win women's singles at Flushing Meadows after Bianca Andreescu of Mississauga, Ont., who captured the U.S. Open title in 2019.
Atlantic
-
Evacuation underway at multiple N.B. universities, police on scene at UNB 'investigating a file'
Fredericton Police are asking individuals to avoid the area around the University of New Brunswick in Fredericton, saying police are in scene "investigating a file."
-
25-metre endangered blue whale washes ashore on N.S. beach south of Halifax
Conservationists are trying to determine what to do with the carcass of a 25-metre long endangered blue whale that has washed up on a beach south of Halifax.
-
Hurricane Larry headed for eastern Newfoundland where gusts could reach 140 km/h
As hurricane Larry churns its way toward eastern Newfoundland, residents of the Avalon Peninsula are being warned to brace for hurricane-force winds gusting at 140 kilometres per hour some time Friday night.
Winnipeg
-
Eric Wildman charged in connection with death of neighbour Clifford Joseph: RCMP
Manitoba RCMP said Eric Wildman, 34, from the RM of St. Clements is facing the charge in connection with the death of 40-year-old Clifford Joseph.
-
Winnipeg man facing additional charges related to assaults along Red River trail
A Winnipeg man is facing four additional charges in relation to attacks on women along a Winnipeg river trail.
-
How the federal leaders’ debate could impact how Manitobans vote
CTV News Winnipeg spoke with pollster Mary Agnes Welch and community organizer Michael Redhead Champagne to gauge their opinions on Thursday's federal election debate and its potential impacts for Manitobans.
Calgary
-
'A lot of tears': Albertans react after hundreds of surgeries cancelled due to COVID-19 pressures
After waiting a year for surgery for her seven-year-old son, Rhonda Vance says the surgeon broke the news to her this week that it had been cancelled.
-
Serious crash on Glenmore Trail prompts closure of westbound lane
Westbound Glenmore Trail has been reduced to one lane in an area between the Deerfoot Trail and Blackfoot Trail overpasses following a serious crash that sent one person to hospital.
-
Calgary's The Military Museums commemorates victims on 20th anniversary of 9/11 attacks
Twenty years ago, the world watched in shock and horror as commercial aircraft hijacked by terrorists crashed into the World Trade Center in New York City.
Edmonton
-
Alberta increasing home care funding to open hospital beds for COVID-19 patients
The Alberta government announced on Thursday funds to increase capacity for the home care system to make room for COVID-19 patients filling up the province's ICUs, but no new measures to reduce the spread of the virus, and no vaccine passports.
-
Here's how Albertans can vote in the federal election starting today
Voters can check their voter information card to find their advanced polling station, or visit elections.ca.
-
Child pornography charges laid against Edmonton-area man
A Sherwood Park, Alta., man has been charged with making and distributing child pornography.
Vancouver Island
-
NEW
NEW | Police investigating murder in Saanich
Police responded to a 911 call at 11:30 a.m. Wednesday. Officers arrived at a home on Battleford Avenue and found a male who had died.
-
NEW
NEW | B.C. fire ban: Campfires allowed across all but southern Vancouver Island as wildfire conditions ease
As of noon Friday, campfires are once again allowed across most of British Columbia, with only the drought-challenged region of southern Vancouver Island still covered by restrictions.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | Vancouver Island COVID-19 cases: Health officials to provide final update of the week
On Thursday, the ministry identified 65 new cases of COVID-19 in the Vancouver Island region and 774 new cases across B.C.