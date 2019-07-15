

CTV London





A mother drowned in Frenchmen's Bay in Pickering Ontario Sunday as she tried to rescue her son from choppy waters.

According to police the 6-year-old boy was on a floation device but she worried he was too far out and went in to bring him in.

It's unclear at this time what exactly went wrong, but she was later pulled from the water without vital signs.

Paramedics attempted CPR on the woman who was in her thirties.

She was later pronounced dead at hospital.

The young boy was not injured in the incident.

(With files from the Canadian Press)