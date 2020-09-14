LONDON, ONT. -- The mayors of 25 municipalities in Ontario have sent a letter to Premier Doug Ford asking that the number of patrons permitted inside casinos be increased.

In a letter obtained by CTV News, the Casino Host Municipalities Group expresses concern about the “significant job losses and economic impact” caused by the continued closure of casinos.

Casinos across Ontario closed March 16.

The mayors explain that the current 50-patron cap under Stage 3 COVID-19 reopening rules “is not workable from an economic perspective,” so local casinos that share revenues with municipalities remain idled.

According to the Canadian Gaming Association, about 17,000 employees of the gaming industry are out of work in Ontario.

Revenue-sharing agreements pay $140 million each year to 25 host municipalities and First Nations.

The mayors ask the premier, minister of finance, minister of health and the chief medical officer of health to review the gaming industry’s proposed measures to increase the cap on patrons to a “reasonable facility capacity."

Ford and the ministers are also asked to visit a casino “without delay” to see the measures taken to limit the spread of COVID-19.

The mayors from host municipalities also ask for a meeting with Ford before the end of September, and that a working group be established with stakeholders to focus on site-specific details.

The Host Municipalities Group is made up of 25 mayors from Ontario including Toronto, Ottawa, Niagara Falls, London, Hamilton, Windsor, Woodstock and Sudbury, among others.

The mayors sent their letter to the premier on Sept. 10.