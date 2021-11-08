Ontario mayor records heartfelt Remembrance Day song and video

Ingersoll, Ont. -

The Mayor of Ingersoll, Ont. has released a heartfelt tribute to veterans through a music video posted online.

Along with being a three-term Mayor, Ted Comiskey has long been a musician and songwriter. “I’ve likely had about 30 songs or so that I’ve sung,” he said.

Most of the lyrics come from the heart. Red Petalled Flower, a reference to the Poppy, is no exception.

The story behind the song began in Ingersoll about 20 years ago, just after Remembrance Day, when his two boys played at a nearby park. Comiskey said he noticed a veteran standing alone at a memorial to the fallen and the scene moved him.

“It was just one of those things that just came to me. So, I just started writing. Initially, the lyrics were a poem. I was asked if I would say a few words at an anniversary at one of the legions, so I thought, ‘Jeepers, I should write a poem for them,’ so I wrote a poem,” said Comiskey. Ernie Guy, a veteran from Woodstock, Ont. is featured in a video of the song Red Petalled Flower — based on Remembrance Day and the poppy. (Source: Jason Ransom Productions)The poem was well received and in the years that followed, Comiskey turned it into a song and included it on CD that was released five years ago to local acclaim.

But recently, another musician, Bob Green revisited the song. He then shared it with a music engineer and a video producer. From there, the idea for the video was born.

It shows a moving re-enactment of Comiskey’s encounter with the veteran two decades ago.

The production includes veteran Ernie Guy of Woodstock, Ont., historical re-enactors, two children playing Comiskey’s sons and his actual son, Chris, playing his father.

Comiskey says it’s an honour to have his song presented in video form while his other son serves in the Canadian Army.

“It broke me up a bit. It really did. It was more than what I ever expected to see. And they captured all the feelings I’ve ever had while singing this song.”

Comiskey is hopeful the song resonates with a new generation unable to connect with Canadian Second World War and Korean Veterans.

“We don’t have as many vets anymore, so I think the song is even stronger now, for everyone else that we can’t forget.”