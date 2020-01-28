RODNEY, ONT. -- In The Beatles song, “In My Life” a lyric reads, “There are places I’ll remember, all my life, though some have changed.”

It is a fitting song sheet for Larry Schneider, who wondered if anyone remembers him.

Well, it turns out plenty of people remember Schneider.

Schneider, who resides in Rodney, Ont., about a half-hour drive southwest of London, lost most of his life memories after three serious health crises.

The former teacher and educator recently made a public appeal asking those who knew him to email stories about his life.

A CTV News story then ignited mass media engagement of his plight, which resulted in ongoing interview requests from across North America.

In his home Tuesday, Schneider says he’s received dozens of phone calls, hundreds of Facebook messages, and nearly 150 extensive email responses.

Many are from former students, parishioners and even childhood friends from near Listowel, Ont.

Schneider says all the communication is helping.

“It's like these memories that are being shared are ganging up on me, rattling more and more, and its working! I'm remembering more."

As he learns stories, Schneider is also rediscovering his love of music, particularly The Beatles.

He recently saw the film “Yesterday,” about a man lost in world where The Beatles are unknown by nearly everyone.

Schneider feels his life is the reverse, and he’s the only one who’s forgotten his favourite band of all time.

As CTV News arrived at his home, he was just relearning some favourite songs, as you can see here.

Meanwhile, Larry is still asking people to email him stories, particularly those who knew him well.