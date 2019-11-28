LONDON,ONT. -- A 52-year-old Markham, Ont.man remains in custody after allegedly trying to enter Canada at the Blue Water Bridge with 50 kilograms of cocaine.

RCMP say the man was driving into Sarnia in a commerical truck on Nov. 18 when he was pulled over for a secondary inspection.

That's when border officials discovered 50 packages of the suspected drugs.

The accused will appear in a Sarnia court on Dec. 12.