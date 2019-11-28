Ontario man arrested for allegedly bringing cocaine into Canada
Published Thursday, November 28, 2019 11:38AM EST
Bags of suspected cocaine seized in Sarnia, Ont. on Nov. 18, 2019 are seen in this image provided by the Canada Border Services Agency.
LONDON,ONT. -- A 52-year-old Markham, Ont.man remains in custody after allegedly trying to enter Canada at the Blue Water Bridge with 50 kilograms of cocaine.
RCMP say the man was driving into Sarnia in a commerical truck on Nov. 18 when he was pulled over for a secondary inspection.
That's when border officials discovered 50 packages of the suspected drugs.
The accused will appear in a Sarnia court on Dec. 12.