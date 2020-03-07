LONDON, ONT. -- Londoner Kate Graham is one of the hopefuls on the ballot in Saturday’s Ontario Liberal leadership election.

The political science professor has the pledged support of 273 out of the 2,724 people eligible to vote.

When Graham announced she would run she said she answered an urgent call to revitalize democracy in Ontario

Leading the way so far is former transportation minister Steven Del Duca with 1,171 pledging support to him.

The other candidates are Don Valley East MPP Michael Coteau and Scarborough-Guildwood MPP and former education minister Mitzie Hunter.

There are also 640 party leaders, MPPs and former candidates voting.

The candidates made their speeches Saturday morning to the delegates.

The first-ballot results will be announced in Mississauga about 1:45 p.m.