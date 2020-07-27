MIDDLESEX CENTRE, ONT. -- With Ontario Premier Doug Ford expected to release back-to-school plans this week, Liberal Leader Steven Del Duca has released details of how that party would return students to class this September.

The fully-costed 'Students in Schools Action Plan,' would see London, Ont. student back in classrooms in groups of no more than 15 students.

In the City of London alone, the plan requires 820 new classroom locations, hiring 860 additional educators and 440 more caretakers to enable safe learning in the Thames Valley District School Board and London District Catholic School Board.

"Students and their parents in London have been waiting for far too long to hear what will happen in September,” said Del Duca in a statement. “Living with this uncertainty has caused unnecessary anxiety during what has already been a stressful time. Getting our students back to school safely is what kids critically need for their own development and it’s the only way their Moms and Dads can have peace of mind to return to work."

Del Duca stresses that a plan for returning students to school should have been created months ago through consultations with school boards, educators and parents, to facilitate the implementation of training and support.

“Reopening the economy without full day school in September puts families in impossible situations. It forces parents to choose between their children’s education and their work. We have heard too many stories of parents - working mothers in particular - who have had to give up their careers because Doug Ford has yet to share a plan and won’t help them with childcare.”

According to the Ontario Liberals, it would cost $3.2 billion to roll out the one-year plan across the province, which would include:

$1.3 billion for 15,000 more elementary teachers

$500 million for 10,000 more caretakers to keep elementary and secondary schools clean

$200 million for 14,000 new classrooms in community centres, campuses, arenas, etc

$170 million for 2,000 more secondary teachers

$80 million for school transportation including cleaning, retrofits and staggered starts

$120 million for cleaning/hygiene supplies and equipment

$120 million for 1,500 special education professionals

$200 million for new devices for students and educators

$75 million to reverse cuts to mental health supports and hire 1,000 more mental health professionals

$110 million for personal protective equipment for students and staff

$25 million for parental engagement and communication

$290 million contingency

The Thames Valley District School Board told CTV news on Friday, that representatives were expecting to meet with the Ministry of Education this week to learn whether the plan was to have students learning at home, in school or a blend of the two (an adaptive model).

But Del Duca says Ford's plan, with students not in school, will create "chaos."

CTV's Marek Sutherland will have more at six.