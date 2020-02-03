TORONTO, ONT -- Ontario's top public health officials are expected to provide an update on the province's response to the new coronavirus Monday morning.

There are three known cases of the virus in Ontario.

Last week, a Toronto hospital discharged a man who had Canada's first confirmed case of the novel coronavirus.

He is now recovering at home along with his wife, who also became ill with the virus.

Officials confirmed a third case in London on Friday, but say the Western University student's symptoms are mild.

All three had travelled to Wuhan China, the epicentre of the outbreak.